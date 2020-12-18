The Oklahoma City Zoo’s red panda cam has returned, giving animal lovers worldwide the opportunity to watch the zoo’s red pandas this winter.
Experience a virtual visit to the OKC Zoo’s red panda habitat at Sanctuary Asia from a smartphone, computer or tablet to watch Thomas, 7, and his daughter, Khyana, 18 months.
Now through Feb. 28, the zoo is offering a real-time look at the red pandas at okczoo.org/redpandacam. The red panda cam will stream live daily, with optimal viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. of either Khyana or Thomas.
Because red pandas are solitary by nature and Khyana has reached an age of maturity, she and Thomas do not share habitat space.
Khyana and her twin brother, Ravi, were born at the Sanctuary Asia habitat on June 2, 2019, to Thomas and Leela. Both Leela and Thomas arrived at the OKC Zoo in 2018 as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan™ (SSP).
This year, Leela and Ravi relocated to other AZA-member zoos as part of the SSP program to help further contribute to the conservation of their species.
In October 2019, Khyana underwent an amputation of her hind, left leg, due to a congenital deformity. She continues to thrive and is active.
Red pandas spend most of their lives in trees, even sleeping in branches. Red pandas grow to be about the size of a typical house cat. Their bushy, ringed tails add about 18 inches to their length and serve as a type of blanket keeping them warm in cold mountain climates.
Red pandas are currently considered members of their own taxonomic family, the Ailuridae. The red panda is listed as an endangered species. Only an estimated 10,000 remain in the wild.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with no public access on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Advance tickets are required for all guests, and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at www.okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
