The Oklahoma City Zoo will announce the winner of a naming contest for its new male giraffe calf Tuesday on the zoo’s Facebook page. The naming contest, which expired Sunday, included four names, complete with meanings:
• Osiris: Strong eyesight
• Kioni: One who sees/finds things
• Tafari: Inspires awe
• Hasani: Handsome
The giraffe calf was born June 3 and has fully integrated into the giraffe tower. The current herd includes mother Ellie, 20, Julu, 6, who is pregnant and due to give birth soon, father Demetri, 4, and Mashamba, 2. The zoo’s hoofstock care team compiled name options that were representative of their connection to the calf.
Native to East and South Africa, giraffes are the tallest land animals with a height at birth of around six feet and growing up to 14 feet for females and up to 18 feet for males. The gestation period for giraffes is about 15 months. Newborns can stand within an hour of birth at an average weight of about 150 pounds.
The International Union for Conservation Nature lists giraffe as vulnerable to critically endangered. Over the last 30 years, wild giraffe populations have declined over 40 percent since the 1980s due to habitat destruction and illegal poaching.
The zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Giraffe Saving Animals from Extinction program, which was created in 2017. The zoo also contributes to giraffe conservation by supporting the Northern Rangelands Trust and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation Fund.
The zoo is currently in its summer hours and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Advance tickets may be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans may support the zoo by becoming ZOOfriends members. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for one year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.