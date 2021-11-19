Effective December 7, the Zoo will be closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the day until February 9, 2022. Plus, admission to DINO SAFARI is free in December.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will close daytime hours every Tuesday and Wednesday from Dec. 7 through Feb. 9. The zoo will continue to be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with the last entry no later than 4. OKC Zoo Safari Lights will remain open from 5:30 to 11 every day through Jan. 9, including holidays.
Zoo guests can explore the popular DINO SAFARI for free with general zoo admission from Dec. 1 through Jan. 9. It includes life-sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs.
The zoo’s Safari Lights features over 50 wildlife sculptures viewable on a driving tour through the park. Following the driving tour, guests can park and re-enter the zoo to enjoy a walking experience showcasing interactive light exbibits, musical light performances, weekend visits from Santa and more surprises.
The cost for the drive-thru is $50 per vehicle for ZOOfriends members or $60 per vehicle for non-members. The fee includes up to four walk-thru tickets. Advance online reservations are required and can be made at okczoo.org/safari-lights.
The adjusted winter schedule helps the zoo reduce expenses by closing guest-facing operations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, historically the zoo’s least attended days in the winter, and does not impact the daily care and welfare provided to animals.
The zoo will continue to provide fans with opportunities to visit and connect with wildlife through attractions such as sea lion presentations, lorikeet and giraffe feedings, caretaker chats and talks with experts.
Advanced tickets may be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid the entry lines.
Located at the crossroads of Interstate 44 and 35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the zoo by becoming ZOOfriends members. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access for an entire year, plus additional benefits and discounts. Call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.