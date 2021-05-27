The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s latest animal cam provides wildlife fans around the globe with views of African lions and African painted dogs at okczoo.org/lioncam.
Wildlife enthusiasts will enjoy a real time look at the zoo’s Lion Overlook habitat home to its lion pride and where the zoo’s pack of African painted dogs are currently residing while their new habitat is being constructed.
The painted dogs rotate days on habitat with the lions. Depending upon the day, cam viewers can see lions or packs of painted dogs.
Now through Aug. 31, zoo fans can watch the African lion/Painted dog cam live stream at okczoo.org/lioncam with optimal viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. of either the lions or painted dogs.
Lion Overlook is home to the zoo’s lion pride including sisters Dunia and Moto, 5, and male, Hubert, 9. Dunia and Moto, arrived at the zoo in 2018 from Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, to be paired with Hubert as part of a breeding recommendation made by AZA’s African Lion Species Survival Plan™.
SSP programs oversee the population management of select species within AZA member zoos and aquariums.
African lions are classified as vulnerable by the the International Union for Conservation of Nature with wild populations decreasing due to illegal hunting, habitat loss and loss of food sources.
For a cat’s eye view of Hubert, Dunia and Moto on the cam, look at the habitat’s hilltop.
African painted dogs have been part of the zoo’s animal family since 1972. The pack of five painted dogs consists of matriarch Xena, 9, her mate, Dojo, 9, and their three offspring, Tex, Back Slash and Spot, who are 4 years old.
African painted dogs are known for their unique coat markings of yellow, black, brown, white and tan and large round ears.
Starting in 2017, the zoo partnered with the Painted Dog Research Trust to provide financial support from its Round Up for Conservation Fund for its mission and to send experts to assist in the organization’s field work.
The PDRT is dedicated to the conservation of the highly endangered African painted dog, formerly known as the African wild dog. It’s estimated that fewer than 7,000 painted dogs remain in the wild.
The zoo’s new African painted dog habitat, slated to open later this summer, will be on the west side of the park near the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and will include habitat space for cheetah.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through Labor Day, Sept. 6, the Oklahoma City Zoo will open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 5 p.m.
People can purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid entry lines.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. S
tarting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year, plus additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.