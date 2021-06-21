The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating the fifth season of its statewide literacy program, Read for Adventure.
Sponsored by OG&E, Read for Adventure introduces participants to the importance of protecting monarch butterflies and other pollinators, as well as native habitat through the children’s book "Juniper’s Butterfly Garden — A Small Start for a Better World."
Oklahoma library card holders are now invited to check out "Juniper’s Butterfly Garden" from any participating public and tribal library location within the state to receive a voucher redeemable for free general admission to the zoo for up to four people (child, adult or senior).
Read for Adventure provides an activity for Oklahoma families that promotes spending time together and sparks an interest in helping protect the natural world.
Since its inception in 2017, more than 38,000 Oklahomans have had the opportunity to experience the OKC Zoo at no cost through the Read for Adventure program.
"Juniper’s Butterfly Garden" was written by Oklahoma City resident and OKC Zoo’s Creative Services Manager Autumn Heigle and illustrated by Nadia Ronquillo. The book expresses the joy a child finds on her adventure to learn about monarch butterflies and the importance of creating habitat space for vital pollinators.
Additionally, readers can find information about planting a garden for monarchs and other pollinators and their migratory path through Oklahoma in the back of the book.
The monarch butterfly population has dropped by over 80 percent in the last 20 years due to habitat loss throughout the monarch's migration and breeding range.
Read for Adventure will continue through March 31. Zoo admission vouchers are redeemable through June 30, 2022. Vouchers can be redeemed at the zoo’s ticket windows; reservations are not required. To learn more, visit okczoo.org/readforadventure.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is currently in its summer hours and open daily open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.
Located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35, the zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children age 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
