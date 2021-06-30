The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is encouraging consumers to shift away from single-use plastic dependency by participating in the Plastic Free EcoChallenge this month.
Disposable plastic items like grocery bags, straws and bottles can create ecological harm. The challenge runs throughout the entire month and is open to the public. Participants will earn eco-points for using less plastic, recycling, switching to reusable items and for pledging to make other eco-friendly changes. Residents can sign up to join the OKC Zoo team at bit.ly/3hkq0DR.
In 2020, the OKC Zoo team refused over 950 straws, 1,019 plastic bottles, 1,104 pieces of plastic cutlery, picked up 2,606 pieces of litter, signed 34 petitions and attended four community events to advocate against single-use plastics. This initiative earned the OKC Zoo team third place amongst all organizations after placing seventh in 2019.
While exploring the zoo, guests can help reduce plastic by utilizing in-park recycling to dispose of plastic water bottles and aluminum cans. The zoo is now the premiere Oklahoma location to offer Pepsi’s canned Aquafina® water in all of its vending machines, and the cans can be recycled on the grounds. Guests can bring their own reusable water bottle and pack snacks that have minimal plastic.
The Plastic Free EcoChallenge is a global challenge to reduce and refuse single-use plastics. Ecochallenge.org began the 31-day global initiative, inspired by the Australian-founded initiative Plastic Free July. EcoChallenge is an online educational platform that challenges participants to act on environmental issues. They have engaged over 100,000 people from 139 countries on their platform and 390,000 people total throughout the nonprofit’s 28-year history.
