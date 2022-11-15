The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is partnering with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help end hunger and support local food pantries by encouraging food donations.
Guests who donate a can or box of non-expired and non-perishable food to the zoo now through Nov. 20 will receive half off general admission on date of the visit. There will be one discount per person per food item donated.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with last admission no later than 4.
Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation. The Regional Food Bank works with more than 300 community-based partner agencies in 53 counties in Oklahoma to make sure families have the food they need to thrive. These agencies include public-access food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens and direct service agencies.
Ideal food items include canned protein items (chicken, tuna, beans and salmon), broth-based canned soups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, nut butters, dry pasta, granola bars and cereal.
The zoo will be closed to the public during the daytime on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Dec. 6 and Feb. 8.
Advance tickets can be found at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines. Regular daytime admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
