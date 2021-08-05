The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Bob Moore Subaru are celebrating International Cat Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cat Forest habitat, highlighting the zoo’s feline family.
Attendees can celebrate the day with a variety of hands-on activities and can watch small cats enjoy some frozen enrichment treats. Event activities are free with zoo admission and include:
• Kids activities with prizes: Event-goers age 11 and under can learn more about small cats through interactive activities: Jump-O-Meter Activity, Clouded Leopard Balance Beam Activity, Cat Facts Spin Wheel and a Cat-daptation Clues activity card.
• Photo opportunities: Hosted by Bob Moore Subaru
• Conservation education station
• Facebook Live chats: Visit Facebook for livestreams featuring small cat caretaker experts.
— Caretaker Conservation Chat, 9:30 a.m.: Bobcat Dodger training session
— Caretaker Conservation Chat, 11 a.m.: Fishing cat “blood”sicle enrichment
There are 33 small wild cat species worldwide, and they can be found in a variety of habitats, from deserts, to grasslands, hills and mountains. The zoo is home to five small cat species, including caracal, serval, fishing cat, bobcat and ocelot. Every small cat species can be found in the Cat Forest habitat.
The zoo is currently in its summer hours and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.
The zoo is offering free general admission for guests weekday afternoons during Aug. 2-6, 9-13 and 16-20. Advance reservations are required at okczoo.org/tickets for all guests and ZOOfriends members. Capacity is limited to six people per reservation.
Residents can support the zoo. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.