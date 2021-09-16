The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Bob Moore Subaru are hosting activities Saturday for International Red Panda Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary Asia habitat.
The event will have a variety of hands-on activities and the opportunity to learn more about the zoo’s red panda training and enrichment programs. Event activities are free with zoo admission and include:
• Kids activities with prizes: Event-goers ages 11 and under can learn about red pandas through interactive activities and challenges.
• Photo opportunities
• Conservation Education Station
• Red panda conservation wristbands
• Facebook Live chats on Facebook for livestreams featuring the zoo’s carnivore caretaker experts, with a red panda training session at 9:30 a.m. and an enrichment opportunity at noon.
Red pandas, also known as the “original panda,” are bamboo eaters, native to Asia’s high forests. This species is easily identified by reddish-brown fur, which acts as camouflage. They are solitary except during breeding season and may live as long as 23 years old. They have an estimated population of less than 10,000, with a conservation status of endangered.
The zoo is home to two red pandas, Thomas, 8, and his daughter Khyana, 3. The zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan®.
OKC Zoo’s International Red Panda Day Facts
The OKC Zoo’s is home to two red pandas, Thomas, and his daughter, Khyana. They are part of a Species Survival Plan for Red Pandas (SSP) a cooperative network that breeds and conserves red pandas worldwide.
To learn more, visit the zoo’s Facebook.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to ensure safe social distancing among guests. The zoo is located at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming ZOOfriends members. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.