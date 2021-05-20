On World Turtle Day, which is Sunday, Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Bob Moore Subaru will host educational activities, animal enrichment, Facebook live videos and more near the zoo’s Herpetarium and Wetlands Walkway habitat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Event goers can have a special scavenger safari for kids, bio-facts, animal ambassadors and photo opportunities, hosted by Bob Moore Subaru.
Attendees can watch caretakers provide Galapagos tortoises with enrichment treats at 10:30 a.m. at the tortoise habitat inside the Children’s Zoo.
The zoo will share live “turtle talks” on Facebook at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Led by the zoo caretakers, the videos will highlight the diverse population of turtles and tortoises that call the zoo home and focus on what the zoo is doing to contribute to turtle conservation.
The American Tortoise Rescue created and established World Turtle Day in 2000 to increase global awareness and respect for one of the world’s oldest creatures and to highlight the importance of protecting their native habitats.
These animals have roamed Earth for 200 million years, but global turtle and tortoise populations are rapidly declining due to threats from the exotic pet trade, overharvesting for food and habitat destruction. The OKC Zoo is home to 30 vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered species of turtles.
The zoo recently welcomed 11 young alligator snapping turtles to their temporary home in the zoo’s Underground habitat inside the Children’s Zoo.
Hatched at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Tishomingo, the turtles are a part of their head start program to raise, rear and introduce alligator snapping turtles back into their native habitat in Oklahoma.
Kids ages 11 and under can participate in the World Turtle Day scavenger safari, looking for and learning about the turtles and tortoises found in the Zoo’s Wetlands Walkway habitat.
Scavenger safari cards will be available from team members at the event information table. Kids can turn in completed cards for a prize.
Turtle and tortoise lovers can purchase a turtle conservation wristband during the event. Thee wristbands will be available for purchase at the event site. Cost is $2 per wristband, with all proceeds supporting the zoo’s conservation initiatives.
The OKC Zoo is a conservation partner of the Turtle Survival Alliance and actively supports the organization’s goal of zero turtle extinctions.
TSA has also established the Turtle Survival Center, a large breeding center in South Carolina. The center is home to hundreds of turtles representing 30 of the world’s most critically endangered species.
In additional, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will present a performance of “Peter and the Wolf and More” at the amphitheater. The E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Discovery Concert is back for the first time this season with a wild twist.
Conductor Mathew Troy, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and Phil the Penguin will welcome families at 2 p.m. Sunday with a one-hour performance including a visit from the zoo’s animal ambassador, Zeppy, a Salmon-crested cockatoo, and special guests “Professor Matt” and “Gerty” from Lyric Theater Kids’ Clubhouse.
Admission is $5 per person, with free admission for children ages 5 and under. People can bring in food, drink and picnic lunches. Lawn chairs and blankets will be allowed.
Reserved tickets are limited and available for purchase at okcphil.org/zoo on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid the entry lines.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for a year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
