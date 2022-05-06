OKC Zoo is welcoming Dr. Greg Rasmussem, founder of the Painted Dog Research Trust, and is teaming up with Fassler Hall for “Pints for Pups” today with 10% of all food, beverage purchases supporting painted dog conservation.
The fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Fassler Hall, 421 NW 10th St. in Oklahoma City, in support of the Painted Dog Research Trust. Event-goers can meet Rasmussen to hear about his life-long work to study and protect African painted dogs.
Fassler Hall will donate 10% of food and beverage purchases made during the event time to the research trust.
Rasmussen is embarking on a three-month North American tour to visit Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos to promote awareness of the endangered African painted dog, of which there are about 5,000 left in the wild.
Rasmussen has studied painted dogs in Zimbabwe for over 30 years, one of the longest studies of the species. He founded PDRT in 2014 in northwest Zimbabwe, one of the last strongholds for painted dogs.
Rasmussen will provide a conservation lecture for zoo team members during which he will present the current state of the painted dog population, pressing threats of their survival and the trust's efforts to save them from extinction.
Wildlife supporters, scientists, academics and the interested public are invited to attend any tour event at painteddogresearch.org/events.
Since 2016, the zoo has partnered with the PDRT to provide financial support from its Round Up for Conservation Fund for research and conservation efforts and has sent zoo experts to assist with the organization's research and education programs in Zimbabwe. The zoo has been caring for African painted dogs since 1972 and has eight painted dogs as part of its animal family.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.