The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently welcomed an endangered male red panda to its animal family.
Benjamin, 6, arrived at the zoo from The Cape May County Park & Zoo in Cape May Court House, New Jersey, as part of a breeding recommendation for the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Red Panda Species Survival Plan®. Benjamin has been paired with female red panda, Khyana, 2, at the red panda habitat at Sanctuary Asia.
SSP programs were developed by the AZA in 1981 to help ensure the husbandry and breeding management and the sustainability of select animal species within AZA-member zoos and aquariums. Many of these programs help enhance conservation efforts of these species in the wild, as well.
“Benjamin and Khyana are a great match, and our hope is to see our red panda family grow as part of this breeding recommendation,” said Tyler Boyd, curator of carnivores.
Benjamin’s caretakers report that he is comfortable with his new habitat and introductions have begun between he and Khyana. The red panda pair have been sharing habitat space together. According to caretakers, Benjamin is inquisitive about any enrichment added to his habitat.
Red pandas, aka the “original panda,” are bamboo eaters, native to mountain forests of Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and Myanmar. This species is easily identified by unique reddish-brown fur. Red pandas are solitary animals that are most active in early mornings and late afternoons. The global red panda population is estimated at less than 10,000 animals, with a conservation status of endangered.
