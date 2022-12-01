Guests visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden can see Bowie, a 9-year-old male Asian elephant, who is joining the elephant herd from the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas.
The recommendation for Bowie to be relocated came from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® (SSP) for Asian elephants.
Born at the Fort Worth Zoo in 2013, Bowie stands over 8 feet tall and weighs more than 6,400 pounds.
The name Bowie was chosen in honor of legendary Texan Jim Bowie, who fought in the Texas Revolution, and follows a Fort Worth Zoo tradition of giving each elephant a Texas-themed name beginning with the letter “B.”
Bowie loves to play in the water and can be seen swimming almost any time of the year.
After a year of planning, Bowie’s arrival is a high point in an otherwise difficult week for the OKC Zoo’s elephant caretaking team, which just three days prior made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize geriatric elephant Bamboo, 56.
“Although the elephant caretaker team is still mourning the recent loss of Bamboo, we are very excited about Bowie’s arrival,” said Rachel Emory, the OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “We have watched our young female elephants grow up here at the OKC Zoo and are thrilled at the prospect of them having calves of their own and grow our herd.”
Male elephants, also known as bulls, in the wild are semi-nomadic, typically traveling alone as adults and meeting up with females to breed.
As Bowie settles in to his home here, the expert animal care team will begin slow introductions with the elephant herd. Guests may be able to see Bowie outside soon, depending on his level of comfort and weather.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Asian elephants are an endangered species, with many threats to their survival.
Asian elephants live in a very densely populated section of the world. Asian elephants have lost over 90% of their historical habitat due to human expansion and farming.
Asian elephants are also at risk of elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, a fast-moving elephant herpes virus that affects wild elephants and those in human care, with an approximately 60% fatality rate.
In the last decade, the zoo has contributed more than $400,000 to elephant-related conservation.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry at 4 p.m.
