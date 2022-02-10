The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the arrival of Raif, an 8-year-old male ocelot, to its Cat Forest family.
This is a homecoming for Raif, who was born at the zoo’s Cat Forest habitat in 2013 and moved to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2015 as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Ocelot Species Survival Plan®.
The ocelot SSP program recently recommended that Raif relocate to the zoo to be paired with its female ocelot, Arieta. Arieta, 8, arrived at the zoo in 2021 from the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
“We’re so happy to have Raif home at the OKC Zoo, where he will hopefully welcome his own offspring and help contribute to the population of this incredible species,” said Tyler Boyd, the zoo’s curator of carnivores.
Arieta and Raif are taking time to become familiar felines. According to caretakers, the initial stages of the introduction between this breeding pair is going well. Ocelots are solitary animals and only come together to mate. Zoo guests can spot Raif and Arieta at their habitats in the Zoo’s Cat Forest area, which also is home to the zoo’s Sumatran tigers, clouded leopards, bobcat, caracal, serval, fishing cats and jaguar.
Ocelots are medium-sized cats found in the throughout the forests and scrublands of Central and South America, as well as the southwestern United States and Mexico. These cats have distinct coats that include a variety of rosette and spot patterns and can be identified by their long tail and rounded ears.
Although currently listed as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, ocelot populations are decreasing because of habitat loss and habitat fragmentation.
