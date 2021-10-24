The owner of Norman’s newest cookie shop wants to celebrate Oklahoma as she sells state-themed treats out of a historic Main Street building.
Shannon Hanchett started Okie Baking Company in 2018, after leaving her job in behavioral health due to the lack of a work-life balance, stress and a Lupus SLE diagnosis. With longtime experience baking for fun, she said she decided to turn that expertise into a business.
“I asked my husband, ‘How would you feel if I quit my stable job to start a cookie business?’ and he was very supportive,” Hanchett said.
Hanchett said her business has come a long way since she started baking six different classic recipes — including chocolate chip and snickerdoodle — out of her home in 2018.
In 2019, Hanchett moved into Yellow Dog Coffee, a shop owned by her friends Rob and Sereta Wilson and Kate Bierman. The group created a partnership in which Hanchett paid a portion of the rent and baked cookies and muffins for sale at the shop.
“The cookies weren’t as popular as the muffins, so I did special orders online for cookies, but I was primarily doing a lot of muffins,” Hanchett said. “That was great, and I loved working there, but I knew that I wanted to get my own place.”
Hanchett dreamed of a small space where she could bake cookies, listen to old music and keep collectibles that her husband wanted out of their house.
“I had been saying for years I needed a cookie cottage,” Hanchett said.
Her initial plan for the Cookie Cottage was to renovate the old Gibble Service Station on Porter Avenue, but the structure was in such poor condition that it wasn’t possible, she said.
In December 2020, Hanchett was made aware of another old building she has been familiar with since her youth available for purchase at 231 W. Main St.
Hanchett said she inquired about the building, but couldn’t afford the price for the entire lot. She brought her plan for a cookie cottage to the building’s newest owner, Joey Wishnuck, who owned Windstone Construction.
“I knew since he owned a construction company, he would do good work in restoring this building that had been abandoned for years,” Hanchett said. “We ended up partnering together, and the City Council approved it in January 2020.”
Hanchett said the old lumber yard building from the 1920s needed a significant amount of work, including a bathroom installation, new sewer lines and multiple sinks to get the century-old structure up to code.
Last month, Hanchett got her certificate of occupancy and began moving in baking supplies, cookbooks and vintage and Oklahoma-themed items before officially opening the cottage three weeks ago. Business is starting strong, she said.
“Almost every day since I’ve been open, I sold out,” Hanchett said.
Hanchett said she has a website where people can order one flavor by the dozen, but to sell fresh cookies at the cottage, she typically bakes sampler packs on a daily basis.
Popular cookies at the cottage include Lawton Lemon Cake, Hugo Circus, Chickasha Festival of Lights Gingerbread, Stilwell Strawberry and the Norman Crimson and Cream, Hanchett said.
While Hanchett takes wholesale and online orders through her website, she also sells her cookies at Bison Witches Deli on Main Street. Deli manager Daxon Janaway said the cookies are a hit with employees and patrons alike.
“The unique thing about it is when someone comes in to buy a sandwich and gets a cookie as a side item, they never know which one they’re going to get, and all of them are delicious,” Janaway said.
Janaway said Hanchett delivers six to eight types of cookies twice a week.
“It’s just a great thing,” Janaway said. “Customers don’t even ask the flavor, they’re like, ‘just give me the cookies, I will eat any of them.’”
Bierman, co-owner of Yellow Dog Coffee, said it’s nice to see a small business grow and take the step into its own space.
Bierman said going from a small home-based business to a storefront doesn’t come without challenges, and Yellow Dog ownership is proud of Hanchett’s growth from incubating in the coffee shop to her own store in a historic Downtown Norman building.
“[Hanchett] has really taken extraordinary steps to appreciate the history, not just of the building she’s in, but the community and state she’s in,” Bierman said.
Hanchett said looking back, all the support she has received from Yellow Dog Coffee, Bison Witches, Rusty’s Custard and the Norman community in general has been overwhelming.
“It’s blown me away,” Hanchett said. “Norman was already my favorite place, but this has been more than I could have ever asked for.”