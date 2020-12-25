OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly 170 organizations serving 48 Oklahoma communities will receive a share of $3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding made available to the arts and cultural sector by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Administered as Oklahoma Arts and Cultural Industry Relief Grants by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the funding will bolster organizations whose arts programs are vital to economic development, quality of life and education.
The one-time grants were available statewide to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, museums, historical societies, colleges and universities, public libraries, tribal nations and departments of city and county government that present arts programming.
The funding must be used toward eligible expenses resulting from the pandemic, including payroll for staff serving as COVID-19 coordinators, distance learning, interruption of business, personal protective equipment, disinfectant and sanitization, public safety measures and other costs to safely open facilities to the public.
Grant amounts were approved by the Governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board during a meeting Dec. 15. Funding was prioritized for organizations with arts-based missions that serve geographically isolated areas, under-resourced communities, culturally diverse populations and underrepresented groups.
Oklahoma’s creative sector, which relies heavily on in-person fundraising and event-generated earned income, has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report released in July by Richard Florida, author of “The Rise of the Creative Class,” estimated pandemic-related losses of 19,000 jobs and $606 million in sales in Oklahoma’s creative sector, with the performing and fine arts being disproportionately affected.
