Though the final early voting numbers won’t be released until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oklahoma has officially broken the previous record for early voting, the Oklahoma State Election Board announced on Twitter.
The previous record was set back in the 2016 general election where 153,000 people voted early; as of 1:45 p.m Saturday, 157,000 people voted early. That number will be higher by the end of Saturday as those in line by 2 p.m. are still allowed to vote.
As of noon Saturday, Cleveland County had the second highest early voter turnout in the state behind only Oklahoma County.
A total of 12,689 people in Cleveland County voted early. That number is slightly behind the county’s current record set during the 2016 General Election where 13,746 people voted early.
Although the in-person early voter turnout is lower this year in Cleveland County than it was in 2016, the total number of people casting absentee ballots this year is significantly higher: a total of 43,238 people have already voted with 30,459 of those voting by mail. In the 2016 general election, only 25,890 people voting absentee in-person (early voting) or absentee by-mail.
Reese Gorman
