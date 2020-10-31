Election Day is Tuesday with many mail-in ballots uncounted, but Oklahoma has already broken records with the highest early voting turnout in the state’s history.
The Oklahoma State Election Board tweeted out the announcement around 1:45 p.m Saturday: “Previous record for in-person absentee (‘early’) voting: 153K (2016 General Election), New record: 157K and counting (2020 General Election).”
By 5 p.m Saturday, Oklahoma would add to its record with a total of 164,461 people voting early.
“It is encouraging to see record voter participation for mail absentee and in-person absentee,” Paul Ziriax, the Oklahoma State Election Board secretary, said. “We are hopeful this level of early voting enthusiasm translates into bigger turnout overall for the general election.”
Cleveland County Election Board officials believe the enthusiasm will continue.
“I think it’s safe to say this excitement will continue through Election Day,” Kathy Singer, Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary, said. “I don’t believe I’ve ever participated in early voting when the voters were never discouraged. COVID, ice storm, and so many challenges this year, their attitudes were so positive and understanding through the long lines and efforts they all made to have their voices heard by voting.”
Cleveland County would end the in-person early period with 14,468 people voting, a new record for the county. Cleveland County had the second highest early voter turnout behind only Oklahoma County.
“It’s all about the voters and their need to participate this year,” Singer said. “First, it’s the increase of voter registration here in Cleveland County and the entire state, then the early onset of absentee-by-mail applications till the deadline when they were at nearly 40,000 and now after in-person at almost 14,500.”
The wait times at both Cleveland County early voting locations never seemed to surpass two hours and 45 minutes, and most people were OK with waiting in line.
“If you can wait for football, you can wait to vote,” Jennifer Harman said.
Harman, who is originally from Kansas, said the line at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds was originally intimidating when she was driving by it. Once she got in line, she realized it was moving pretty quickly.
“Just [go ahead] and come out,” she said. “There’s no reason not to, it’s very easy. If you have questions, there’s everyone around to answer them between other voters and the employees — super easy process.”
OU students Janie McGuinnis, Halle McCormick, Reagan Massay and Bella Simmon were first-time voters. They came out to the fairgrounds Saturday to vote together.
“We played charades while in line,” Simmons said.
They said people should come out, especially on a Saturday, and vote regardless of the line.
“Especially in this election, your voice matters,” Simmons said. “You’re going to be more upset if you’re not happy with who becomes president if you just decided to not come outside and wait. It’s your civic duty.”
They said they were all happy to wait in line to allow their voices to be heard.
As of 5 p.m Saturday, Cleveland County had a total of 45,344 people vote; 14,468 of those voting early in person and 30,876 of those voting by mail.
For a full list of Cleveland County polling locations, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
