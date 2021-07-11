Eight breweries from across the state are preparing to show off their fruity, tart and sour beers next weekend, and Norman brewmasters are eager to share their creations with the public.
Summer, Sour & Funk returns for 2021 with sessions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on July 17 at 405 Brewing Co. on Topeka Drive. A $75 ticket includes an event tasting glass, an event fanny pack and a four-pack of Summer, Sour & Funk beer, a 405 concoction brewed specially for the festival.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bethesda, Inc., an organization with the sole focus of helping children and families heal from the trauma of childhood sexual abuse.
Stephen Swanson, tap room manager at Lazy Circles Brewing, said while he considers the American India Pale Ale — a hoppy, lighter-colored, typically medium-bodied beer — as king of craft beer, the fruity sour is not far behind.
Swanson said sour and tart beers with fruit are an acquired taste for many, just like coffee, wine and hoppier brews.
“Once you get the taste for that, you can’t not crave it,” Swanson said.
Trae Carson, co-founder of 405 Brewing, has been brewing sours since the release of the brewery’s grapefruit sour in 2015. The beer grew in popularity — 405 had 11 versions of the grapefruit sour brewed before ceasing production two years ago. Around a month ago, 405 unveiled a new batch of the grapefruit sour.
This will be the third edition of the festival, and Carson said this is the first time 405 Brewing asked other breweries to participate. Carson said when he proposed the idea of involving other Oklahoma breweries, their response was a resounding “yes.”
“We have a lot of friends who make some incredible beer that needs to be showcased, and we’re raising money for an awesome organization here in Norman,” Carson said. “I think we have a super incredible lineup with some of the big hitters in the craft beer industry who are not only in Oklahoma, but nationwide.”
Carson said being able to put together this event shows the sense of passion, community and support for the craft that the industry has behind it.
“All I have to do is tell another brewery, ‘Hey, we’re really passionate about this,’ and then they are on board,” Carson said. “You don’t have to try and wrangle them in, so it’s a fun industry to be in.”
Swanson said Lazy Circles likes to showcase a beer that might be a staple on their menu and then mix fruit into it in smaller batches. The crew at Lazy Circles has three different fruit beers prepared for the Summer, Sour & Funk Festival.
All three of those beers are small batch, at five to just over 10 gallons in size.
“For one of them, we sourced 10 pounds of local mulberries for a 12-gallon batch to create a mulberry sour that turned out to be one of my most favorite beers we’ve ever made, because it’s out of our wheelhouse a little bit,” Swanson said. “It’s got a nice tart sourness to it, but it’s not so face puckering that it’s not drinkable, and the mulberry shines.”
Craft beer fans can also expect multiple takes on the smoothie and slushy movement that is rising in popularity.
To create a smoothie sour beer or pastry sour beer, brewers take a standard Gose or Berliner Weisse and add sugar, milk and fruit.
“We take a fruit puree — which for us is actually just blended fruit, unfermented — so it’s around three pounds of fruit per gallon of beer, which makes for this incredibly juicy-style beer where all the flavors of the fruit are still there unfermented,” Carson said.
Carson said most of the Oklahoma City-area breweries have experimented with the new style of adult concoctions, and 405 Brewing is renting slushie machines for the festival.
Since Beer Is Good Brewing Company’s grand opening during 2019’s Norman Music Fest, co-owner Justin Wilson said the brewery has received strong support from the Norman community, even through the pandemic. With the return of the Summer Sour & Funk festival, Wilson looks forward to residents coming out to see what’s been brewing.
“We’re bringing a peach Berliner-Weisse, which is a tart wheat-style aged over peaches with around 5% alcohol, and it’s highly carbonated and super refreshing because it’s going to be hot out there,” Wilson said.
BIG uses a kettle sour technique to create sours, which involves lacto-dosing a beer with bacteria and then souring it in a brewing kettle, creating a quick and efficient souring process.
Wilson said BIG is also bringing a beer called Funky Fairy Blaster, a mixed-fermentation style tart Saison with a high ABV, black and red raspberries and a rich flavor profile.
Swanson said the festival creates a fun atmosphere where breweries can come together to make small batch beers they might not normally showcase, and craft beer drinkers can come try new, experimental beers.
“Ultimately, craft beer is about expanding horizons, and you’ve got a demographic of folks that are willing to try something that might not be that good, but it’s about the tasting experience as much as anything, and I just think that’s exciting,” Swanson said.
Each session of the festival is capped at 125 attendees. For more information about Summer Sour & Funk, and to access a link to the OZNR app for digital tickets, visit 405brewing.com/ssf.
