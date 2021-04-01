Technology center students planning for life after graduation and businesses looking for new employees will be able to meet virtually thanks to Oklahoma CareerTech’s virtual job fair.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7. Its purpose is to unite thousands of graduating students with hundreds of employers to launch careers to power Oklahoma’s economy.
Oklahoma’s 29 technology centers have traditionally hosted local job fairs to meet the needs of their graduating students, but the global pandemic introduced complications.
Employers and students can meet in group or one-on-one settings during the virtual job fair. Students will be able to upload resumes and portfolios to show prospective employers.
More than 20 of Oklahoma CareerTech’s technology centers and dozens of school districts from across Oklahoma have recruited local businesses to participate in the event. In addition, several state agencies and partner organizations have signed up to meet with CareerTech graduates.
The virtual job fair will allow businesses to connect with students from all over the state and allow students to explore more opportunities as well.
Registration is required for the virtual job fair for both students and businesses. More information for both is available on the CareerTech website at okcareer.tech/jobfair.
