An Oklahoma City man was found dead in Lake Thunderbird after reportedly drowning about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near the Calypso Cover boat ramp in Norman.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Justin Brent Holland, 44, of Oklahoma City, was found and pronounced dead by the Norman Fire Department. His body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
According to a report, Holland was floating on his back about 80 feet from the shore when a wave from a vessel caused him to struggle and go under water. He didn't resurface.
The report states that Holland smelled of alcohol and shouldn't have swam more than 50 feet from the shore. The lake condition Sunday was reported as choppy.
OHP is investigating the drowning. The agency was assisted by the troop's marine enforcement division, the Norman Fire Department, the Little Axe Fire Department, Oklahoma Parks and Tourism and the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.
