Cory Walkingstick continues to march in protest of police brutality despite having been arrested on the night of May 30 and spending 14 hours in the Oklahoma County Jail.
The Oklahoma City resident plans to fight a charge of disorderly conduct for an arrest that happened when he was protesting the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody.
Walkingstick said he's baffled by the May 30 arrest because he had not heard officers tell the crowd to get out of the downtown Oklahoma City street. Video captured of the arrest shows officers approaching Walkingstick. He appears to be standing in the street preparing to take photos.
“It was so loud you know, with everyone in the crowd shouting,” he said. “They came flying down with their cruisers, and they just aggressively jump out. They have their batons, their mace, and they started tackling people. I started shooting photos, and then I decide to run to the other side of the road because I don't want to get involved with all those police vehicles being over there. I see my friends over there and go join my friends on the curb.”
More than 20 people were arrested that night including 12 for disorderly conduct, 10 for rioting and two for aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, arrest reports show.
Oklahoma City attorneys John Epstein and Mark Hanebutt, who are not involved in the case, said protests are generally protected by freedom of speech, but they cautioned there are limitations on the location and manner of protest.
“The issue is time, place and manner,” Epstein said. “As long as you're standing on public grounds, he has every right to protest peacefully. The problem is getting into the street. It's an issue when you're blocking a street. Police don't like that.”
Hanebutt said cities have a right to impose restrictions on the place of protest.
“They can impose rules and regulations to keep the peace,” he said.
He said there are “traditional public places” where the courts view protests as lawful such as the steps of courthouse or sidewalks.
“When you're dealing with sidewalks and traditional public forums, you have a lot more latitude to protest,” Hanebutt said. "Public streets, that's a little different because they are basically designated for traffic. If you wanted to march down the street, the city could say, ‘Well, fine you can get a permit.' There is a time, place and manner restriction because it's a public street for traffic.”
Hanebutt said he believes Walkingstick could contest the charge because it did not appear Walkingstick's action constituted “willful” disobedience of a lawful order.
“It sounds like it was a miscommunication and he was trying to comply with with police,” he said.
Walkingstick said he plans to consult with an attorney. Disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor under state law.
The ACLU of Oklahoma has provided a list of precautions and rights for protesters.
It urges protesters who are stopped by police to ask if they are free to go and to calmly walk away with their permission. If someone is stopped, but not arrested, police cannot confiscate any videos or photos without a warrant, the group said.
As of Wednesday he had not been charged in Oklahoma District Court.
