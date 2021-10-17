A lingering supply chain issue has Norman residents in the market for a used car paying hundreds to even thousands of dollars more for that same vehicle than previous years.
Of the 50 most populous metropolitan areas, Oklahoma City ranks third for the largest increase in used car price for August, at 33.4% compared to August 2020, according to automotive research website iSeeCars. Of those metros, Oklahoma City ranks 2nd out of 50 for the highest used car prices in 2021, iSeeCars reports.
Car Culture publication Autoweek cites the decline in new car availability due to microchip shortages resulting in increased demand for used cars as the reason for the steep jump in price. The Oklahoma City metro in 2020 ranked 32 out of 50 for the highest used car price, according to the iSeeCars report.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars, said the shift from one of the most affordable places to buy a used car to one of the highest-priced markets speaks to the vehicle mix in the area such as pickup trucks. He also mentioned trucks are a popular vehicle in Oklahoma.
“Oklahoma also has the third-lowest share of sedans, which on average haven’t risen in price as much as SUVs and trucks,” Brauer said.
John J. McGregor, owner of The Pickup Shop on Flood, said a vehicle that would normally cost between $5,000-$8,000 now likely costs about $2,500 more. For vehicles from $20,000 to about $40,000, the cost is about $5,000 more than previous years, he said.
As a small dealer, McGregor said the main focus during these market conditions is finding a way to keep customers happy without overcharging them. To achieve this, he has to be more selective with vehicle purchases at auctions, he said.
In past years, McGregor said he might focus on acquiring the most vehicles he can, but recently he has focused more on the price versus quality, with less concern on the vehicle’s mileage.
“I don’t want to pass a higher car price to the next dealer or the next consumer,” McGregor said. “Profits are down, but the sales are still there, so we are trying to make sure that we buy the right car or truck.”
In addition to the national market conditions, another obstacle facing local dealers is hail damage, McGregor said.
After two storms with up to softball-sized hail hit Norman in April and up to tennis ball-sized hail earlier this month, McGregor said much of the new and used inventory of dealers around town was destroyed.
“Normally, when an accident happens or storm causes damage, you collect on the car, get it fixed, or you would get it totaled out and pick yourself out a new one,” McGregor said. “Right now, there’s no inventory for new cars, and the used selection has been beaten with hail damage.”
Jonathan Fowler, president of Fowler Holdings, said since 2020, he’s focused more on trading for vehicles as a means of replenishing inventory as people are getting more value than ever for their used vehicles.
“Sometimes customers don’t even want to buy another car, but they have one they want to sell,” Fowler said. “We are very in tune with that market, and we pay close attention to it.”
Fowler said he has pulled back from auction buying, although he still attends them, selectively buying to fill holes.
Brauer said it may take time to make a smart vehicle purchase under the current market conditions but could potentially save significant money. He said one of the more important factors to saving money is purchase location.
“Just as our statistics point out, if you’re looking for a truck but are in Oklahoma, where trucks have gone up a lot in price, you can try going to a state where they’re not as popular,” Brauer said.
Brauer said it’s important to consider the amount of time needed to travel to purchase the car, along with the price of the targeted vehicle in both the area they live and where they might travel to get it.
“Let’s say you travel 300 miles to get a car, and it took 10 hours to get the car and come back,” Brauer said. “If you saved $1,000, then that’s $100 you saved, and most people would take a job that pays $100 an hour. Just be willing to be more flexible with color, trim, year options and especially location.”