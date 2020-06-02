OKLAHOMA CITY — After two nights of police intervention, demonstrators gathered on Monday night for a peaceful protest.
At around 10 p.m. Monday, protesters gathered to form a small rally on Northwest 4th Street and Shartel Avenue, which is approximately two blocks outside the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew zone that Mayor David Holt activated Sunday.
The protesters came together to rally against racial injustice and the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin May 25.
There was no prominent police presence in the area during Monday’s rally. Early in the night, the rally began with about 15 people and later grew to a little over 30.
“Violence is not the answer,” said one protester. “We want our message heard and our message is this, we want to be treated equally; we need to stop the oppression but we cannot achieve either of those things by being violent, we must remain peaceful.”
Protestors were engaging in conversation and debates with one another on topics like how to go about protesting, what equality truly looks like, the role of the police in ending their oppression and the most effective way to spread their message.
“I’m not here to cause chaos,” another protester said. “I have this son and for the past five years I have dreamt of a time when he can grow up in peace and not be scared to walk down the street. I’m here so that my dream for my son turns into a reality, I want him to experience a better America than what I had to endure.”
Protesters were also given the opportunity to speak directly to the media unfiltered and spread their message.
“The time for the white voice to be silent is over,” said a white protester. “We can no longer confuse apathy with keeping the peace. The world is changing now and you can either change with it or you can get left behind. To my black brothers and sisters I will never understand what you have gone through your entire life, but what I am telling you now is that you no longer have to go through it alone.”
About six protesters spoke directly to the media, with multiple other people chiming in from behind them.
At about 11:10 p.m. the rally began to wind down, and as it did everyone got in a group on the sidewalk and stood tall with their fists in the air chanting, “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.”
“We are the new future,” a young black woman said in closing the rally. “We are just as smart as white people are. We are not all thugs, we are not all prisoners and you guys laugh at us for not having fathers but yet you guys take our fathers from us. We cannot have our fathers if you guys keep killing them.”
