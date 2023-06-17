Oklahoma records a lot of weather and climatological data but could use still more, says state Climatologist Gary McManus.
For example, McManus said he would like to see an improvement here and nationwide in soil moisture measurement.
“It’s extremely important for wildfire forecasting, drought protection and weather forecasting,” McManus said. “We are learning all these new things with soil moisture about how the land impacts the weather.”
Droughts, McManus says, “tend to fizzle rain chances.”
And conversely, he said, when more water is released into the atmosphere as evaporation from moist soil, it can exacerbate storm systems.
McManus appeared this month as an expert witness before the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which is chaired by U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who represents Oklahoma’s Third District. The committee is working toward passage of a bill that would reauthorize the Weather Act of 2017.
“As a rancher in Tornado Alley, weather data is vital to me and all Oklahomans,” Lucas said during the June 6 committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
“While the Weather Act had an immediate positive effect, we still have work to do if we want to be the most accurate, trusted source of forecasting in the world. Better forecasting means better decisions on planting, managing of crops, which translates into more food for America,” Lucas said.
McManus said Friday he feels confident the reauthorized Weather Act will place more emphasis on weather research and forecasting innovation.
“This committee is famously very bipartisan and knowledgeable,” McManus said.
“I was there to testify about the Act, but in reality, I was there to testify about the state of Oklahoma and things that are important to us.”
Oklahoma has had by far more FEMA-declared disasters than any other state since the year 2000, McManus told committee members, including “violent tornadoes, softball-sized hail, 500-year floods, drought, heat waves, wildfires, blizzards, ice storms and even a strengthening tropical cyclone.”
In just the first five months of this year, the central Oklahoma counties of Cleveland and McClain broke their records for the number of tornadoes in a calendar year with preliminary totals of 13 and 11, McManus said on Friday.
The previous record was seven in 2010 in Cleveland County and 2011 in McClain County.
Additionally, McManus said, the counties of Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie experienced 28 tornadoes through the end of May, smashing the previous record of 11.
Much of Oklahoma is now emerging from a drought, McManus said.
“We have had a lot of rain in the last 30 to 45 days,” he said.
“It comes with a lot of bad weather, but it’s certainly welcome.”
That severe weather included a record number of tornadoes in the early part of the year, with five statewide in January and 13 in February, McManus said.
Oklahoma is “the calamitous weather capital of the United States,” McManus told the committee, but “out of all that calamitous weather comes skill, innovation and excellence in weather research and technology.”
The Oklahoma Climatological Survey is located in the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. Much of the work it does to protect lives, livelihoods and property is accomplished through data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, which is operated jointly by OU and Oklahoma State University.
“Drought verification with Mesonet rainfall and soil moisture data has helped bring more than $1 billion in federal aid to Oklahomans suffering from drought and its impacts since 2011,” McManus said.
