A partnership between a care management organization and a metro area nonprofit is helping thousands of families in central Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, get baby formula as the supply shortage continues.
Oklahoma Complete Health on Monday announced they donated over 100 canisters of formula to Infant Crisis Services, which is estimated to provide around 2,100 meals for newborns and babies. The formula will be distributed throughout central Oklahoma by Infant Crisis Services, a nonprofit pantry with a mission to provide formula, food and diapers to babies and toddlers in crisis.
According to The Oklahoma State Department of Health, families are urged to avoid diluting their supply of formula or making it themselves during the shortage.
Clay Franklin, president and CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health, said the shortage of formula adds undue stress on families and can have a negative impact on baby health. Franklin said the organization was happy to support ICS efforts in providing that need.
Miki Farris, executive director of ICS, said the donated formula will ensure more babies have the foundation needed to grow healthy and strong.
Many families are at least partially dependent on formula to feed and nourish their babies, and reaching families with that need inside and outside of the metro is important, especially in rural areas, said Keisia Sobers-Butler, vice president of Population Health of Oklahoma Complete Health.
Sobers-Butler said rural families have less access to formula and certain resources based on geography alone.
According to the release, parents struggling to find formula in stores are advised to talk with their pediatrician or local WIC office and inquire about their supply. Additionally, they can check smaller stores and pharmacies, which may have stock when larger stores are out of stock.
Sobers-Butler advised against making homemade formulas and imported formulas.
Efforts in recent months from the Federal Government have resulted in 18 deliveries of powdered formula from overseas and a 19th is planned for next week.
Sobers-Butler said OCH advises against purchasing imported formulas.
“From the perspective of being a nurse, I would definitely tell the public to follow up with their provider before purchasing those brands,” Sobers-Butler said. “I would highly suggest that those moms or families in need of formula during this horrible time follow up with their primary care physician, or communicate with the local WIC office that is there to support them and can be an outlet to get those needs met.”
OCH advises parents to not switch to cow’s milk or other substitutes from the dairy section for babies one year of age or younger.
Parents looking for more information about the shortage and product safety can read formula FAQ on the state’s website.
