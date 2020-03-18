Oklahoma's statewide COVID-19 case total has jumped to 29 cases.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 17 cases throughout the state. By Wednesday morning, the State Department of Health announced that Oklahoma had 29 positive tests for COVID-19 with 110 tests still pending.
While the department's latest update does not include a case breakdown by county, it does show that there is now a case of COVID-19 in someone at or under the age of four. Before Wednesday's update, all known positive cases were affecting Oklahomans ages 18 and up.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. During a special city council meeting on Monday, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared that all bars had 48 hours to close, and that restaurants close unless they offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup. Clark expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open close by 9 p.m. nightly.
Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs are also being made to close. Clark's declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
