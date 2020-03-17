The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has grown from 10 to 17 since Monday morning, according to an update from the State Department of Health.
The department shared Tuesday morning that there are now 17 confirmed cases across eight Oklahoma counties. Oklahoma County alone currently has six confirmed cases, while Cleveland County has one. There are currently 82 pending tests.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. During a special city council meeting on Monday, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared that all bars had 48 hours to close, and that restaurants close unless they offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup. Clark expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open close by 9 p.m. nightly.
Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs are also being made to close. Clark's declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
