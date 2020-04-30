Oklahoma's statewide COVID-19 case total rose by 145 cases Thursday as the state death toll rose by eight.
The State Department of Health reported 3,618 total cases in the state Thursday, up from 3,473 Wednesday. The jump in cases is the largest day-to-day increase in COVID-19 cases Oklahoma has seen since April 8-9, when cases rose by 160.
The state reports that as of Thursday, 2,401 of Oklahoma's cases are recovered, meaning the patients involved are not hospitalized or dead, and are at least 14 days out from the onset of their illness. 222 Oklahomans have now died in relation to COVID-19.
As of this week, testing in Oklahoma is now open to anyone who wants a test (previously, tests were reserved for Oklahomans experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus). The state's case totals also now reflect both confirmed and probable cases, in accordance with to CDC guidelines.
The state also reported eight additional deaths Thursday. According to a Wednesday executive order report from the state, as of Wednesday, 86 of the state's deaths had occurred in longterm care or nursing facilities.
Of the eight deaths reported Thursday, five occurred between Wednesday and Thursday; the rest happened between April 23 and 28. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Delaware, McClain, Grady, Mayes and Wagoner counties.
Norman, along with cities across the state, will start reopening in phases beginning tomorrow, according to a plan released by Mayor Breea Clark this week.
The state's COVID Data Dashboard shows a dip in cumulative Norman cases from 215 Wednesday to 213 Tuesday. The negative movement is unexplained on the site, but should not be possible, as cumulative case numbers can only increase or remain static. Norman has 157 recoveries and 18 COVID-19-related deaths.
Cleveland County's case total moved from 417 to 419 cases, with 290 recoveries. There have been 28 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The Wednesday executive order report showed that as of Wednesday, Oklahoma labs had processed 63,779 COVID-19 tests, 59,804 of them negative.
Of Oklahoma's 86 longterm care facility or nursing home-related deaths, 15 have occurred at Norman facilities. Carter Kimble, Oklahoma's deputy secretary of health and mental health, announced Tuesday that within the next 30 days, residents and staff at every Oklahoma longterm care facility will be tested for COVID-19 with a new saliva test.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 81 positive cases among residents and staff.
Wednesday's report also showed that 69.5% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services is also offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point of care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
