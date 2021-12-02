Attorneys for a man scheduled to be executed in January at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary have asked a Pittsburg County judge to stay his execution to allow for a court-ordered competency hearing.
Wade Greeley Lay and his son were both convicted in Tulsa County for the 2004 murder of Kenneth Anderson, a bank guard, during an attempted robbery.at a MidFirst Bank in Tulsa. Wade Lay was sentenced to death, while his son, Christoper Lay, was sentenced to life without parole.
Lay is set to die at 10 a.m. Jan. 6.
The filing comes three days after District 18 Associate Judge Tim Mills granted a Writ of Mandamus filed by attorneys for Lay, after ruling "there is good reason to believe" Lay is not presently competent to be executed and that Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris “abused his discretion in failing to call such fact to the attention of the District Attorney of Pittsburg County.”
Mills’ ordered Farris to commence competency proceedings by calling the matter to the attention of District 18 Attorney Chuck Sullivan, in which Sullivan’s office “must immediately file” a petition stating Lay’s conviction and judgment and that Lay “is believed to be insane and asking the question of his sanity be inquired into.”
Mills also ordered after the petition is filed that “the court must at once cause to be summoned and impaneled from the regular jury list of 12 persons to hear the inquiry."
Lay’s attorneys wrote they contacted Farris about Lay’s mental health in October 2021 and followed up a week later stating if a response was not received in regard to Farris initiating a competency proceeding, then attorneys would seek "judicial remedy.”
Oklahoma law states that if a warden has good reason to believe that a defendant sentenced to death “has become insane” then the warden must inform the district attorney where the inmate is situated and ask that the sanity of the inmate be examined with the court “at once” calling and impaneling a jury of 12 people.
Attorneys for Lay stated their client was examined by a doctor in September 2021 with the doctor concluding Lay “is not competent for execution.”
“Mr. Lay has a severe mental illness, schizophrenia, which adversely impacts his ability to rationally understand his current situation or his pending execution,” the doctor stated in court documents. “While he can voice the concrete reason for his execution, he appears to believe that the true motivation for his execution is to prevent him from presenting his ideas in an open forum, which he believes would lead to a new system of government, thereby imperiling those in power.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has argued that Lay “is a domestic terrorist” and murdered Anderson “as part of an effort to obtain funds to avenge the government’s actions at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and at Ruby Ridge (in Idaho).”
Attorneys for the AG’s office stated Lay was found competent to stand trial by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals with the decision affirmed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“Respondent concedes that petitioner has some anti-government beliefs that are outside the mainstream. This does not equate to insanity,” the AG’s Office wrote. “After all, Timothy McVeigh, who killed 168 people, was competent, as are many other persons with anti-government sentiments.”
A ruling on the stay was not filed as of press time Thursday.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials announced on Thursday a change in execution times — to 10 a.m., instead of 4 p.m. — including the lethal injection of Bigler Jobe Stouffer set for Dec. 9.
DOC officials did not give a reason for the time changes.
Oklahoma ended a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions in October with the execution of John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker.