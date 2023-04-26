FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond plans to ask the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to recommend sparing the life of Glossip, a highly unusual move for the state's top prosecutor's office that typically urges the board to reject clemency.