The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied death row inmate Richard Glossip clemency with a 2-2 vote Wednesday.
The vote came after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond joined Glossip’s defense team to ask the board to recommend clemency following the results of an independent review by special counsel.
Glossip is scheduled to be executed May 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. Glosip was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill Van Treese.
Board member Richard Smothermon recused from the vote.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.