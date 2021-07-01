Oklahoma’s entire House delegation voted against a bill that would allot $55 million in earmarks toward infrastructure projects in the state, representing a shift in the traditional earmarks process in a hyper-partisan era.
The INVEST in America Act included nine earmark requests for Oklahoma projects from three Oklahoma representatives — Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, Frank Lucas, R-Yukon and Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City — who all voted against the bill.
The bill includes $19.9 million in earmarks from Cole, $20 million from Bice and $11.75 million from Lucas.
Chair of the Transportation Committee Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said he would not drop a member’s earmarks from the bill just because they won’t vote for it.
This is a change in the earmark process.
Earmarks were once a way to encourage members to vote for a certain bill; a lawmaker who might not usually support a bill could be persuaded to vote for it if that bill included funding for their district. If they didn’t vote for the bill, the earmark was removed.
“This place has kind of devolved over the last 20 years and the normal standards since I arrived in 1994 don’t apply anymore,” Lucas told Punchbowl News on Thursday. “I would say we’re in a legislative world where there are no norms anymore. You play it by ear, we have to sort our way through.”
Michael Crespin, director of the Carl Albert Center at the University of Oklahoma, said Lucas is right — politics are now in a hyper-partisan era where old norms no longer apply.
“When some of the early literature on ‘earmarks bring the other side along’ was written, it was in an era when you still had your conservative Democrats and your moderate Republicans, and so you're trying to win those votes over,” Crespin said. “But also almost everyone got a little something, so everyone was in favor.”
Now, with members of Oklahoma’s delegation able to keep their earmarks in the act and vote against it with no consequence, that process changes.
“One thing is to think about the bigger picture — historically, you didn't have a big split between the two parties,” Crespin said. “So now the people on the minority side, which happens to be the Republicans now, on a lot of legislation they're just going to vote no. But they know it's going to pass because there's enough votes on the majority side.”
With this split, Republicans in deep-red Oklahoma can always find something they don’t agree with in a bill, making it easier to vote no, he said. Since a certain percentage of earmarks in a bill must go toward the minority party, Republicans in Oklahoma know they can still help their constituents without having to cast an unpopular vote, he said.
“It's always easier to be a no because you always find something you don't like,” Crespin said. “I think they're doing a great job representing the district by getting those community projects in there. It's important for the community.
“It'll be a little awkward, because they'll come home and campaign and they'll point to something and say ‘Hey I helped fund that,’ and then someone else will come back and say, ‘Well, you didn't vote for it.’ But they did do the work to get the project in the bill, and at the end of the day they're still going to be appreciative of that.”
Though this House bill that passed on a nearly party line vote is unlikely to actually become the final infrastructure package, Cole is confident Republicans and Democrats can strike a bipartisan deal on infrastructure.
“The process isn’t over yet, we’ll see how it goes,” Cole told Punchbowl News on Thursday. “I think in the end, we’ll get to a bipartisan deal, in which case not every earmark will survive … but if they survive the scrutiny of the committee originally, they’ll survive.”
