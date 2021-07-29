Oklahoma’s entire D.C. delegation voted for an emergency security spending bill that allocates funding in response to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the pandemic.
In a rare unanimous vote, the U.S. Senate passed the bill 98-0, with both of Oklahoma’s senators voting in favor of the $2.1 trillion bill. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Oklahoma’s senior Sen. Jim Inhofe, R, praised its passage.
“I’m glad the Senate has come together to pass a bill addressing critical needs: reimbursing the National Guard for securing the Capitol Complex and ensuring sufficient funding for Capitol Police,” Inhofe said in a statement. “Without this funding, the National Guard would be forced to cut training — a blow to readiness when we can least afford it. I am especially pleased this legislation blocks funds for a permanent fence around the Capitol.”
As first reported by PunchBowl News earlier this month, if additional funding was not given to the department by the end of August, the Capitol Police were in danger of having to furlough officers due to the increase in overtime pay in the aftermath of Jan. 6.
The bill also provided funds to house, transport and protect thousands of Afghan translators who face a near-certain death at the hands of the Taliban when America pulls out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
“I’m also glad this bill increases funding to facilitate, transport and temporarily house the thousands of Afghan translators and interpreters who supported U.S. and coalition forces over the last 20 years,” Inhofe said in the statement. “President Biden’s disastrous decision to abandon Afghanistan jeopardized the lives of these men and women, and so far, the Biden administration has dragged their feet on evacuating them and their families. It is a matter of national security and honor to uphold our promise to our allies after they stood by us for so long.”
According to the legislation’s fact sheet, this bill allocates $600 million to the Department of State "for refugee and migration assistance” and to help “strengthen the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program."
The bill also provides $42.1 million to help cover the costs of the COVID-19 response at the Capitol, including $800,000 to reimburse the Capitol Police for pandemic-related expenses.
The House passed the bill late Thursday afternoon with a vote of 416-11. Oklahoma’s entire House delegation voted in favor of this bill, despite voting against a similar piece of legislation in early May.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Norman, spoke on the floor in May regarding the House’s version of this bill, criticizing it as too partisan and lacking Republican input.
"It's truly disappointing that Democrats were unwilling to continue to work toward an agreement with Republicans on a matter of this magnitude,” Cole said. “And given that the Senate is in no hurry to take up this legislation, a few additional weeks of discussion could, and likely would, have led to a bipartisan product instead of a product destined for the legislative graveyard.”
Cole appeared to agree with the changes the Senate made, as he voted in favor of the new bill Thursday.