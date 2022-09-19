Oklahoma Watch looked into the state treasurer’s race, where three candidates are vying to replace outgoing Republican incumbent Randy McDaniel.
What the treasurer does
The state treasurer is Oklahoma’s chief financial officer, responsible for disbursing funds and investing unused surplus savings. They do not have the authority to set tax rates or modify the annual state budget, though they are in regular contact with legislative leaders and the governor’s office.
Candidates
Democrat Charles de Coune, lending manager for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer as an independent in 2018.
Republican Todd Russ, state representative for House District 55 and is term-limited in 2022. Longtime bank executive who served as president and CEO of Washita State Bank from 2003 to 2008.
Libertarian Greg Sadler, an account manager for L&M Office Furniture in Oklahoma City. Ran unsuccessfully for State Senate District 17 as a Libertarian in 2020.
Issues they are running on
de Coune says he would prioritize future investment in public education and small businesses. He also says he would work to improve relations with Native American tribes.
Russ touts his decades of banking experience as making him the most qualified candidate.
In a debate with runoff opponent Clark Jolley last month, Russ defended his record as CEO of Washita Bank, saying he was no longer in charge when federal regulators found “unsafe and unsound” banking practices at the institution in 2009.
On his campaign website, Sadler says he believes in minimal government spending and heightened transparency. If elected, he says he will prioritize notifying taxpayers of unethical and wasteful government spending.
