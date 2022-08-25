Oklahoma Execution Coddington Clemency

FILE - In this photo from a video screen, death row inmate James Coddington speaks to the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for Coddington, who is facing execution for the 1997 hammer killing of a man. Stitt’s decision on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, paves the way for Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Oklahoma executed James Coddington at 10:16 a.m. Thursday in the first lethal injection since a federal trial over the state’s protocol.

Coddington was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale at an Oklahoma County residence.

Hale had befriended Coddington when they worked together at an auto parts shop in Choctaw for about three years.

Coddington testified he was on drugs when he robbed six convenience stores in three days leading up to Hale’s murder.

Prosecutors said Coddington asked Hale to loan him money for more drugs, Hale refused, and Coddington beat him in the head with a hammer.

Tags

Trending Video