Yeh-Shen White-Hicks said her mother didn’t get to die in peace like the man who killed her did leading up to his execution on Thursday.
White-Hicks is the daughter of Sharonda White Clark, the Tulsa woman killed in her bathroom in 1995. Jemaine Cannon, 51, was sentenced to death in 1996 after a Tulsa County jury convicted him in Clark’s death and he gave a thumbs up and smiled to family members moments before his execution Thursday.
“In my opinion, he died in a very favorable way that a lot of people in good health would request or prefer to die when it is their time,” White-Hicks said during a press conference after the execution. “Unfortunately, my mom did not have that opportunity. He was allowed to say his goodbyes, read lips, give thumbs up. It was peaceful for him.”
Cannon was the state’s second executed death row inmate of 2023 and the ninth person killed by Oklahoma since the state resumed executions in October 2021 following a nearly seven-year moratorium.
Court records state Cannon was serving a 15-year prison sentence in a southwest Oklahoma prison for a 1990 beating of a woman when he stole a pickup truck from a school where he worked as a trusty. Records state he drove to Tulsa to clark’s home, where police found her dead on the bathroom floor with multiple stab wounds after her grandmother filed a missing person’s report.
Cannon fled Oklahoma and was arrested in Michigan for Clark’s murder and extradited back to face trial and argued during his trial it was Clark that came at him with a knife first and he suffered a cut to his hand and after a struggle, Cannon said he gained control of the knife and blindly swung the knife at Clark.
Police reports state no defensive wounds “were noticeable” on Cannon after his arrest.
A total of 14 people were present to witness Cannon’s execution, according to media witnesses.
Sean Murphy, of the Associated Press, said officials read Cannon’s death warrant at 10 a.m. before Cannon gave a last statement of “I confess with my mouth and believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead. Therefore, I am saved” with the execution starting at 10:01 a.m.
Murphy said Cannon gave a thumbs up to supporters and smiled at family members before he spoke with the spiritual advisor present inside the chamber. Cannon stopped talking at 10:03 a.m. and a member of the medical team declared him unconscious at 10:07 a.m.
J.C. Hallman, a Tulsa-based writer for The Baffler magazine, said Cannon looked to have “stuttering” breathing after he was declared unconscious with the microphone inside the chamber turned on briefly with a “rattling snore” coming from Cannon.
Cannon was pronounced dead at 10:13 a.m., according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials.
ODOC Director Steven Harpe said the execution was carried out without complications.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in June voted 3-2 to deny clemency for Cannon.
Cannon maintained during his clemency hearing he acted in self-defense and that the end result was not intended and he wished it never happened.
Attorneys for Cannon told the Board their client suffers from stage three Sarcoidosis that affects his eyes, lungs, liver, spleen bones and skin.
Rev. Don Heath, Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty chair, said the state did not have to kill a dying man.
“Jemaine Cannon was nearly blind and nearly deaf and was likely to die in less than a year of an auto-immune disease,” Heath said. “Executing a sick and dying man is not justice, it is cruelty.”
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a release he hopes Cannon’s execution will bring peace to the Clark family.
“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer,” Drummond said. My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her.”
Cannon was originally scheduled to be executed on March 9 before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted a motion filed by Drummond asking the court to set 60 days between executions instead of the state’s pace of every 30 days to lessen the workload on Department of Corrections staff.
