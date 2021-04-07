With the COVID-19 vaccine already open to all Oklahomans 16 and older, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will start offering vaccines to non-Oklahoma residents beginning Thursday.
The success and availability of the vaccine in Oklahoma — where statewide entities have already administered more than 2.1 million doses — has prompted the state to start expanding its reach, the health department said.
“While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated,” Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement Wednesday. “We are now reaching that point and are happy to extend a welcome to our neighbors as part of our efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region.”
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that among all states, Oklahoma is currently 20th in the nation for the percent of total population fully vaccinated. The state ranks higher than most of its neighbors — Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado and Missouri all fall behind on percent of population fully vaccinated, while only New Mexico leads Oklahoma.
Oklahoma opened vaccinations to residents 16 and older at the start of last week, officially entering the final phase of the state’s inoculation plan.
By now, the state’s supply and vaccine availability is outpacing residents’ demand — The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that state health officials are searching for new ways to get shots into Oklahomans’ arms as appointments go unfilled. Even mass vaccination events like those hosted by Norman’s IMMYLabs are offering more vaccines than Oklahomans are taking, The Oklahoman reports.
Despite the success of vaccinations and the downward trends in COVID-19 cases statewide, health officials are still urging Oklahomans to take precautions and remain virus-aware.
"With supply consistently increasing week over week, additional access points coming on board each day and Oklahomans able to find readily available appointments across the state, we have a lot to be hopeful about in the coming months,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement. "But it’s going to require a continued commitment to our mitigation efforts.”
Oklahomans 16 and older who have not been vaccinated can register and find appointments through the state at vaccinate.ok.gov. They can also find appointments via vaccine finder.org or vaccine-alerts.com, or through their healthcare provider and local pharmacy.
