A variety of dance works from classical ballet to contemporary dance will be featured in the Oklahoma Festival Ballet production opening at 8 p.m. April 22 on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.
Presented by University Theatre and the School of Dance, additional performances are set for 8 p.m. April 23, 29 and 30 and 3 p.m. April 24 and May 1.
All performances will be hosted in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center, 560 Parrington Oval. The production is suitable for all audiences.
Guest choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams will create a dance work "Strand" to set on the Oklahoma Festival Ballet company.
The performance includes "Falling Angels" by choreographer Jiří Kylián. The final ballet in the program is Boyko Dossev’s restaging of the classical ballet "The Sleeping Beauty, Act 3."
Williams’ work, "Strand," is a reflection of the artists in the studio and a special “something" that they share.
Williams is a director, multi-disciplinary artist and producer. Following a 17-year career as a dancer at River North Dance Company and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, she shifted her focus to artistic creation and collaboration.
As a dance maker, she has choreographed commissions for Pacific Northwest Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Malpaso Dance Company, Charlotte Ballet, and others. She has created and coached movements for an array of projects including music videos, art installations, theater productions and films.
Kylián’s choreography for "Falling Angels" complements the music composition in its rhythmical structure. The dance piece will be accompanied live by Colour Me Crimson, the resident graduate student chamber percussion ensemble at OU, directed by Andrew Richardson.
The musicians are Vivienne Boudreaux, Carlos Ibarra, Richardson and Jordan Shippy. The ensemble advocates for new music and searches for ways to encourage creativity and innovation in percussion performance. The group frequently performs at universities and conducts clinics across the Midwest.
Dossev, an OU School of Dance faculty member, restaged and reimagined choreography for "The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III," a story of love triumphing over evil. The third act, also called "The Wedding," takes the audience on an journey with some characters from the ballet. It features lavish costumes by faculty designers and a storybook setting enhanced by students, faculty and staff of the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.
Oklahoma Festival Ballet is composed of the following students from the School of Dance: Jessica Anderson, Allison Ansinn, Carolyn Ansinn, Ava Aube, Avery Bennett, Cecilla Benoit, Dionne Bracey, Gabrielle Brown, Ellie Bush, Jodie Cone, Lexie Conley, Vitoria Correia, Julian Cottrell, Blaise Dagnen, Lina David, Stephanie Eggers, Keeleigh Everett, Caylee Farni, Tessa Fungo, Christian Garcia, Hanna Golden, Delaney Gondo, Abigail Gorham, Emma Hallin, Eliza Harden, Glenne Harvell, Harry Hefner, Riley Henderson, Michaela Hillman, Anna Huffman, Holley Johnson, Emma Lozano, Darcey Lynn, Jessica Lynn, Kel Martin, Keyveontae’ Martin, Molly McGuerty, Carson McHugh, Annie Medich, Bethany Montalvo, Amari Norman, Kendell Oelschlaeger, Taylor Petrowski, Kiley Price, Sofia Redford, Mia Robbins, Kira Robinson, Bethey Ruble, Maggie Schoenfeld, Hunter Sheehan, Brooke Strachan, Randi Tucker, Brittany Vahalik, Anna Vega, Sarah Marcus Westbrook, Corinne White and Alayna Wong.
Three additional OU students taking part in the production are Joseph Hoffman and Justin Marlow, students from the Helmerich School of Drama, and Riggs Gorman, a psychology major from the Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences.
The design staff consists of Michael Buchwald, Lloyd Cracknell and guest Joke Visser, costume designers; and Harrison Best, guest Joost Biegelaar, Ian Evans and Kait Stapp, lighting designers.
The production staff includes Boyko Dossev, artistic director; Michael Bearden, Jan Clark Fugit, Maria Solara Guevara, Mary Margaret Holt and Mary Ann Mayer, ballet masters; Glenn Edgerton and Fiona Lummis, répétiteurs; Clarissa Cozoni, dramaturg; Zaryah Forde and Christopher Sadler, stage managers; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Holt, producer.
Advance purchase tickets for Oklahoma Festival Ballet are $30 for adults; $25 for senior adults, OU employees and military; and $12 for students, plus a processing fee. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased online at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101, or by visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
OU’s dance program was founded in 1963 by Yvonne Chouteau and Miguel Terekhov, former principal dancers with Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo. The department became the School of Dance in 1998 with Holt as director. Undergraduate and graduate dance majors, along with general education students, total approximately 1000 students in dance classes per semester. The School of Dance’s facility in the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Art Center was completed in 2005.