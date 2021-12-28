Academy Award-winning actor Wes Studi narrates a locally produced film that explores the life journeys of several Oklahoma Native American flute makers and players and soon will premiere on OETA public television stations.
“Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart” will make its OETA-HD premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. OETA World is scheduled to broadcast the 58-minute documentary the day before at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
Flute makers and players featured in “Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart” share the storied traditions of the Native flute and the concern of keeping the art form alive.
The film also explores gender roles and their impact on flute making and playing in contemporary times; the interconnection between the beauty of Oklahoma’s landscape and the Native flute, and a special interview with multi-Grammy nominated artist R. Carlos Nakai, who shares his lifelong wisdom and spiritual connection playing the flute.
Nakai speaks of his influences from renowned Oklahoma flute players, along with the importance of continuing the journey and tradition of playing the flute and the impact it has made on the human spirit worldwide.
Enoch Kelly Haney, former chief of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, former Oklahoma state legislator and internationally recognized artist and creator of “The Guardian” — the sculpture on top of the Oklahoma State Capitol dome — is the executive producer and consultant of the film.
Marial Martyn, executive director of Norman Cultural Connection, co-directed and co-produced the film along with Michael J. Kirk, an award-winning television and film director and producer. Kirk’s film and television projects have been aired on public and commercial networks, including Amazon Video, Apple TV, The History Channel, A&E and PBS.
To watch the trailer of “Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart,” visit normanculturalconnection.org.
“Spirit Flute: Healing the Heart” is underwritten by Hobbs, Straus, Walker & Dean, LLP, a law firm that has worked to help tribes realize positive change in Indian Country for nearly 40 years. Additional support was provided by The Cherokee Nation, The Chickasaw Nation, The Choctaw Nation and The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma of Oklahoma.