Xeriscaping, not zero-scaping, makes use of rocks and native plants to wean garden landscapes from water sources so they rely only or mostly on rainfall, and a local horticulture educator is encouraging locals to consider adding xeriscaped features to their yards.
“We’re nearing the end of the summer and it’s blazing hot. By this point in the season, gardeners can be either tired of dragging the hose around or anxious to lower their water bills,” said Courtney DeKalb-Myers, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension horticulture educator. “Having areas of the landscape dedicated to xeriscaping can be a welcome reprieve during the late season.”
She said xeriscaping is a tool to conserve water, both to lower household utility bills, and to reduce the amount of water used as a community.
To address a water shortage at Lake Thunderbird, which provides the water for Norman, Del City, and Midwest City, the city is planning to implement an indirect potable and reuse project, which Norman Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said in March would cost around $135 million.
Lake Thunderbird is Norman’s primary drinking water source, but it supplements its water stores from Oklahoma City, as reported by The Transcript.
DeKalb-Myers said it is important to consider the proposed xeriscaping site and its conditions before transforming the area.
“Analyze the site to determine sun exposure, soil type, drainage, slope, and other factors that may impact plant selection and management,” she said. “Soil is improved with the addition of organic matter. If the area has troublesome soil, consider adding compost or other decomposed material to help with drainage and nutrient retention.”
To reduce water usage, the city has also implemented xeriscaping projects.
“We have begun installing native turf grass – specifically buffalo grass – as ground cover for some of our projects,” said Michele Loudenback, Norman Utilities Department environmental and sustainability manager. “You can find it near the Main Street Roundabout and along Lahoma Avenue.”
She said the city is planning to unveil a new xeric garden as part of the Monarch in the Park festival at Andrews Park on Oct. 1. Other pollinator garden sites include William Morgan and Prairie Creek parks.
“We plan to encourage the public to help us plant it as we parade to the skate park where the garden will be located at the conclusion of the festival,” Loudenback said. “It should be a real treat. These gardens have native plantings that are considered xeric.”
Loudenback said the gardens at Central Library do not receive irrigation. As a central point in the city, she said signage informs patrons about the importance of the xeriscaped gardens and native flora.
Caroline Dulworth, Central Library branch manger, said the xeriscaping serves the library in different ways.
“Conservation of resources is also possible when plants like native buffalo grass are planted, which requires less watering and less mowing. Trees and vegetation like shrubs, bushes and tall grasses lower surface temperatures and deflect radiation from the sun, especially as the trees that were planted continue to grow and provide shade. Even the smaller shrubs can make a difference,” she said.
Dulworth said library customers and planners were encouraged to support environments that were friendly to pollinators.
Those interested in learning about xeriscaping can visit Master Gardeners which offers demonstrations at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. Gardens are open for tours on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are also open during the Cleveland County Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. [Sept. 8-9] on Friday and Saturday,” said DeKalb-Myers.
She said xeriscaping is important for the environment as native plants improve soil quality and fight against erosion.
“When creating a xeriscape, use appropriate plants. Native plants are more likely to be adapted to our conditions,” she said. “These species have deep root systems with a large surface area to pull up water and nutrients.”
Popular native plants from Oklahoma include blue false indigo, echinacea, prairie blazing star, and coneflower. Non-native species that work for Norman xeriscaping include Russian sage, irises, and daylilies.
“Irrigation may still need to be utilized in some areas of the landscape,” DeKalb-Myers said. “Efficiency is key when irrigating. Water in the morning to limit evaporation of the water during irrigation. If using a sprinkler system, zone the sections to irrigate with the appropriate amount of water.”
