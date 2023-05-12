The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information from motorists who may have witnessed a weekend crash that killed Norman North High School senior Riley Johnson.
Johnson, 18, was driving a maroon Chevrolet Corvette. The vehicle collided with the back of a semi-truck on southbound Interstate 35 at Tecumseh Road at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, the agency reported on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“Investigators are seeking witnesses and dash cam video of not only the collision but anything witnessed before the actual collision,” the agency reported. “Anyone with information can call the Central Regional Communications Center at 405-425-2323.”
While the cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, a motorist who requested anonymity told The Transcript this week he witnessed the Corvette and a “white car zooming in and out of traffic” prior to the crash.
The motorist said he called 911, attempted to render aid, and consoled the driver of the semi-truck, who was not injured.
“There was nothing I could do,” he said. “I’ll never be able to get it out of my head.”
Johnson is the son of Cori and Doug Warr, Cleveland County’s assessor. Cori Warr works in the county clerk’s office.
Both the county and the school district have offered counseling support for those grieving the loss.
A celebration of Johnson’s life will be at 5 p.m. today at Victory Family Church, 4343 N. Flood Ave.
