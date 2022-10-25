An Oklahoma Human Services partner in Cleveland County is providing some holiday cheer to children and families involved with the child welfare system.
Each holiday season, the agency collaborates with community organizations across the state to bring hope and a festive feeling to kids in state custody.
Deborah Shropshire, director of Child Welfare for Oklahoma Department of Human Services, said showing compassion through initiatives like Holiday Hope is a sure way to build a stronger community.
“For children and families involved with the child welfare system, this care and support can create a tipping point toward brighter futures and healthier outcomes,” Shropshire said in a statement.
Fostering Futures, formerly the Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County, intends to fulfill 1,000 holiday wish lists for kids in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties for Holiday Hope. The group has worked with OKDHS since 1989 to coordinate for a Secret Santa program.
Sue Durrett, executive director of Fostering Futures, said the program provides children with the chance to dream, wish and be heard, and asks “community elves” to step up and provide the magic.
Fostering Futures has multiple opportunities for donors to get involved. They can become an elf and shop for wish list items, or donate money to purchase gift cards for children.
Inger Giuffrida, chair of Fostering Futures’ Secret Santa program, said caseworkers send letters to families that have children affiliated with the child welfare unit to ask for a kid’s wish list.
“We really want to fulfill what it is the kids themselves want,” Giuffrida said, “and I will tell you that list can sometimes be extremely surprising.”
Giuffrida recalled a child from a previous year who only wanted a framed picture of Jesus. She said it’s sometimes heartbreaking to see the humility in the lives of children who have navigated difficult obstacles in their paths as they age.
Parents and guardians submit the child’s list to Fostering Futures, which goes into a system that tracks their fulfillment while maintaining their anonymity.
Then it’s up to the “elves” in the community to shop for the gifts.
Some local businesses and churches often take on more than 20 lists or gift cards that usually go to college-age students who have aged out of the system, Giuffrida said.
“The initiative is special because every person responds positively when they know someone has taken the time to care for them,” she said.
For children still receiving care, the Secret Santa program focuses on basic necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, Giuffrida said.
“They get to express something that they would really like to have and see that fulfilled for maybe the first time in their life,” she said.
To learn more about this program, visit https://cabok.org/secret-santa. Those interested in becoming an elf this season can call Fostering Futures at 405-579-5000, or one can send a monetary donation at secure.givelively.org/donate/citizens-advisory-board-of-cleveland-county-child-welfare-unit-inc/2022-secret-santa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.