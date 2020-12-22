After plans for the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame’s 50th anniversary gala were postponed twice this year due to the pandemic, the event is now scheduled for May 14 at the Oklahoma History Center.
Inductees are Clytie Bunyan, Al Eschbach, Rusty Ferguson, Lori Fullbright, Rochelle Hines, Michael McNutt, Michael Sims, Tony Stizza, Scott Thompson and Yvette Walker. Recipients of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards are Dr. Bob Blackburn and Robert (Bob) K. Goodwin. There are also 10 inductees in the posthumous class of 2020: B.A. Bridgewater, Tim Chavez, Charles Cagle, John A. Ferguson Jr., Don Gammill, Helen Holmes, William E. Lehmann, Marjorie Paxson, A.J. Smitherman and William Russell Moore.
Although events were postponed, the hall of fame continues its work, which includes redesigning its website. Completion of the mini-museum at the hall of fame’s office in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Nigh University Center also is nearing completion.
Copies of the hall of fame’s coffee table book, “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” are available for purchase at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame or at Best of Books.
All proceeds from books bought or ordered from Best of Books go to the hall of fame or to the Dennie Hall Endowment Fund, which was established to honor the former hall of fame director who died this year.
Previous proceeds benefited the Coronavirus Storytelling Project to help displaced journalists and the UCO Foundation’s Coronavirus Storytelling Project.
To purchase a book, go to bestofbooksok.com, send an email to bestofbooks@sbcglobal.net or call 340-9202.
Tax-exempt donations to the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame are welcome. Checks should be made payable to the UCO Foundation. Make sure to put Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in the memo or notes.
Checks can be sent to UCO Foundation, Attn: Joe Hight, 100 N. University Drive, Box 133, Edmond, OK 73034.
