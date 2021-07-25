Craft beer fans looking to explore Oklahoma’s ever-growing brewery scene can use the state’s first Craft Beer Trail to plan their next stop.
Earlier this month, the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Agritourism partnered to launch the trail, which recognizes 60 Oklahoma craft breweries in regions across the state. All nine welcome centers across the state will have printed maps of the trail available, while maps and additional trail information are available at craftbeerok.com or requested through travelOK.com.
Evan Smith, co-owner of Vanessa House in Oklahoma City, also serves as treasurer of the CBAO. He said the trail is an attempt to make the craft beer scene in Oklahoma more forward facing for consumers.
“We really wanted to do a better job of marketing our breweries as a whole organization,” Smith said.
CBAO Executive Director Tabbi Burwell said the state’s beer industry is continually growing, with an economic impact of $700 million a year.
“As we develop this trail and continue to push for more tourism in taprooms, a craft beer trail only helps put our state on the map after years of pushing for modernization,” Burwell said in a release by the CBAO.
For those who want to expand their tastes and get into the craft beer scene, but aren’t sure where to start, Smith said it’s a good plan to start exploring close to home.
He said over the last 10 or 15 years, breweries have popped up all over the state in smaller and larger cities. Some of those may still be unknown to Oklahomans who haven’t seen the trail map.
“I would say start close to home, then start branching out and planning road trips,” Smith said.
Smith said Vanessa House already gets a fair amount of travelers in its tap room, but hopes increased awareness via the trail will further boost the state’s presence on the national beer scene.
“Tourism is our third biggest economic driver in the state of Oklahoma, so promoting what we have going will help Vanessa House directly, as well as the other Oklahoma breweries,” Smith said.
Burwell said choosing where to go could be dependent on the purpose of a trip and who is traveling, but starting small, such as a weekend getaway in a particular region might be the best plan.
“For me, I think Oklahoma City and Tulsa seem a little daunting, because that’s 15 to 20 breweries in one weekend,” Burwell said. “But just planning a trip and thinking, ‘If I’m going to go to Broken Bow, we can stop here along the way.’”
One of Burwell’s first goals when she took the executive director position with CBAO was to create a craft beer trail that wouldn’t just serve locals, but would draw travelers from surrounding states.
Smith said plans for the future of the state’s craft beer scene include a passport series, which uses an app or a physical book as a passport that gets stamped after visiting a brewery. Passport users are incentivized to visit more breweries with opportunities for prizes.
“We haven’t officially nailed down exactly how that’s going to look, but our 2022 hope is to get a passport series rolling and all of the details nailed down for that,” Smith said.