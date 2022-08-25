OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to allow imprisonment for life of those parents who allow their children to receive hormone therapy, counseling or surgeries as part of general reassignment medical treatments.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said in a statement that “health care professionals” should also face from three years to life in prison and up to a $20,000 fine if they intentionally perform “gender reassignment medical treatment” on anyone under the age of 21.
Critics decried the idea as “horrible, horrible” and said it allows the government to interfere in private, parental health care choice, will break up families, and will likely worsen the state’s already existing physician shortage.
Hamilton did not respond to requests for an interview.
“Let us not forget that surgery and puberty-blocking hormones are child abuse in every sense of the word,” Hamilton wrote in his statement. “... Adults who force, coerce, encourage, or permit a child to undergo irrevocable surgery or hormonal mangling are guilty of physical, sexual, emotional and mental child abuse. Oklahoma statute makes provisions for a life sentence in cases of the most egregious child abuse, which this clearly is. Someone who would do this to a child is at best, delusional, and at worst, demonic.”
Hamilton said he proposed similar legislation in the last session but it never got a hearing. He said he plans to try again in 2023.
“That’s a horrible, horrible, horrifying bill,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “That’s massive government overreach - as large a government overreach as you humanly possibly could find. I mean you’re talking about a government overreach to the point where you’re saying you’re taking free will away from parents and the decision that they have to make for their child.”
He said not only does it strip health care choice, but Hamilton’s plan threatens to imprison those children’s parents.
Rosecrants, who is the father of a transgender child, said not every parent chooses to go that route and that it’s a decision that’s made between the parent, child and their medical professional, but it’s “nobody’s business” if they do.
“That’s a private conversation,” he said. “I’m tired of folks that are elected getting involved in these social issues that don’t need to be legislated, period. It’s just fear mongering and it’s for their base, and they’re just going to keep on doing it.”
Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, a group that advocates for LGBTQ residents, said similar legislation was filed in both the House and Senate last session.
“It’s by far the most extreme kind of attack on transgender people, but also with an impact on all young people in the state of Oklahoma,” McAfee said. “Not only is Hamilton proposing a ban on best-practice medical care, but he’s creating continued conditions that sort of further exacerbate our shortage of health care providers in the state.”
She said Hamilton’s proposal is so broad that it bans most affirming medical care, and could impact intersex children. She said intersex children are born neither male or female. Parents sometimes have to choose a sex, and those children need gender-affirming treatment through their childhood and need additional hormones or blockers based on their medical conditions.
She said Hamilton’s proposed ban could also impact counselors and force them and other medical providers to violate their oaths.
“I think it’s awful,” McAfee said. She said parents of transgender children just want to make sure their children get the best medical care possible.
“I think any parent in Oklahoma is going to fight for their kid’s health and to pick a whole group of people and threaten them with punishment, including a child having their parents removed for trying to provide them with best-practice care is really horrific,” McAfee said.
In a statement, the state Medical Association said Oklahoma’s health care industry is "facing numerous challenges" including shortages of qualified health professionals in rural areas and preparing for the next round of infectious disease.
"We hope that our lawmakers will work with physicians to address barriers to care, not create new ones that interfere with the patient-doctor relationship,” the group said.
Alex Wade, with Oklahomans for Equality, said the group is “disheartened” to see the continued push to bar transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming treatment.”
He said supporters of such bans believe that accessing the treatments is easy and young people are undergoing them without barriers.
“There are significant checks and balances that keep families from making rash decisions and to assess the mental health and wellness of the youth,” Wade said. “These exist to protect children and prevent the alleged abuse purported by Sen. Hamilton. These conversations and decisions should be left to the families and their doctors.”
He said gender-affirmation treatment allows people to lead happy and healthy lives as their true selves.
