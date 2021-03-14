The Oklahoma Legislature has passed a multitude of measures recently, from the House of Representatives and the Senate. The following is a brief list of some of that legislation:
• House Bill 1246 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week after it was passed out of the House and the Senate. The bill will allow Oklahomans to obtain prescriptions using Social Security numbers if they have a state-issued ID card that has been expired for no more than one year and if they possess no other form of ID.
• House Bill 1146, or the Civil Service and Human Capital Modernization Act, by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, passed unanimously Tuesday in the House. It would update human resources processes for about 36,000 state employees. It creates better flexibility for state agencies in hiring, advancing, promoting, rewarding and paying employees. The Senate author is President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
• House Bills 2040, 2090, 2928, 1124, 1122, 1923 and 2779 passed in the House last week. The bills offer state incentives and grants to broadband providers, establish ways to maximize existing and future infrastructure, update broadband terms in state law and add stakeholders to the council developing long-term broadband plans. All of the bills will now advance to the Senate.
• House Bill 1002, by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, passed by a vote of 81-6 Thursday in the House. The bill would eliminate age restrictions for future civil actions against individuals based on childhood sexual abuse incidents or exploitation. The Senate author is Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
• House Bill 1564, by Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, failed to pass a vote of 26-51 Thursday in the House. The bill would have would have allowed a landlord to immediately apply to a sheriff for enforcement of the right to possession upon the entry of a judgment.
• House Bill 1112, by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater,, passed by a vote of 69-24 Wednesday in the House. The bill would allow the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to set trapping seasons and methods of take for furbearing animals. The Senate author is Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro.
• House Bills 2041 and 2083, both by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, passed Thursday in the House. The bills would phase out corporate income tax over five years and reduce personal income taxes at all income levels.
• Two House Bill 2041 amendments, by House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, were filed Thursday. The amendments, which were tabled by the majority party, sought to make Oklahoma's tax code more equitable. Tabling an amendment prevents the body from voting and discussing the proposed legislation changes.
• House Bill 2741, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, passed with a vote of 62-34 Tuesday in the House. The bill would modernize the towing and wrecker system, as well as Department of Safety regulations. The bill will now move to the Senate.
• House Bill 2747, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, passed with a vote of 92-2 Tuesday in the House. The bill would eliminate the Public Employees Relations Board and require a municipal employer to recognize an association selected by a majority of its firefighters or police officers as the exclusive bargaining agent for those firefighters or officers. The bill will now move to the Senate.
• House Bill 2746, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, passed with a vote of 89-7 Tuesday in the House. The bill would exempt from jury duty municipal or state law enforcement officers employed in a county with a population of more than 255,000 and federal law enforcement officers. In counties with a population of less than 255,000, officers may serve on noncriminal actions only. The bill will now move to the Senate.
• House Bill 2645, by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, passed by a vote of 78-19 Tuesday in the House. The bill would modify the provisions for the carrying and possession of firearms in certain circumstances and clean up and clarify language from Oklahoma’s 2019 Constitutional Carry Law. The bill will now move to the Senate.
