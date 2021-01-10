Over 24 years ago, two metro area natives decided to take their passion for racing and turn it into a business.
Brothers Rodney and Brett Berryhill opened Oklahoma Motorsports Complex in 1997, a 97-acre property that has an asphalt track used for racing go-karts, supermoto and drifting. OMC also has two dirt trails for motocross racing.
Rodney said unlike typical parks that have go-kart racing, the track at OMC was created with racing enthusiasts in mind.
“We are totally different than that type of entertainment, because we have a real race track without bumpers, so it’s different than riding a go-kart at the fairgrounds,” Rodney said. “At one time, we were ranked the top go-kart track in the country. I would say we are still in the top five as far as racing tracks go.”
Rodney said the rental karts will reach 55 miles-per-hour, something patrons often mention that sets OMC apart from other go-kart tracks in the state.
Many go-kart courses have rubber bumpers on the edges of the track, but Rodney said because their carts have higher top speeds than most courses they have designed the course to have runoffs and ditches with tire barricades 30-feet out to ensure the safety of drivers.
OMC hosts four events a year for drifting on the asphalt track, which grew in popularity after the Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Movie was released in 2006. Drivers will oversteer into corners and countersteer while maintaining control as they slide through turns, Rodney said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many businesses in Norman, Rodney said their business has held steady. Rodney said the staff spends time cleaning and sanitizing helmets, the go-karts and other areas at the complex.
“Everybody wants to be outside, and so business has been doing pretty well. We were able to stay open when many businesses closed because all the racing [is outdoors],” Rodney said.
This year, OMC will host multiple motocross events, including the AJAX Motorsports GP on Feb. 7 and the Winter Classic on Feb 13 and 14.
“For the GP race, riders use motocross bikes and you go through all of the tracks,” Rodney said. “They race on the motocross track, the trail course and then they go around the asphalt track and back to the motocross track. So you go over rocks and asphalt and [multiple terrains] on the bikes.”
OMC is open for walk-ins, but a lot of their business comes from events like birthday parties, bachelor parties and team building events.
“A lot of companies will come out and they’ll cookout, ride go-karts and make a day of it as a team building day,” Rodney said. “One company told me they were going to Frontier City, but it was so pricey, so they come here and are able to do an event for 20% of what they were having to spend there.”
Rodney said some of the more renowned names in supercross racing, a variant of motocross, frequently visit the facility to practice.
“Many pros that you see on TV doing supercross, like Austin Forkner, Chase Marquier and Trey Canard, come all the time,” Rodney said.
No matter one’s experience or age, Rodney said their tracks are suited to accommodate all skill levels.
“We have kids as young as four coming out and riding [50cc bikes], but for the rental go-karts, you probably want to be at least 10 or 11, so you can reach the pedals,” Rodney said. “We have had riders on the go kart track that are 80 years old or older, so it’s a family attraction. “
OMC is located at 3501 S. Interstate Drive in Norman. During winter months, OMC is closed Monday and Tuesday, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information and a full race schedule, visit https://www.oklahomamotorsportscomplex.com.
