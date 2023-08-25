The Oklahoma National Guard has opened a recruiting storefront in Norman.
OKNG cut the ribbon on the storefront, located at 3625 W. Main, on Aug. 22.
“Norman is home to multiple aviation education programs for both high school and college students and this storefront will provide Oklahoma Air National Guard recruiters a base of operations within the aviation-friendly community,” OKNG wrote in a press release.
The National Guard office joins office space with the US Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy as part of the Armed Forces Career Center in Norman.
“We are thrilled to have a storefront back in Norman,” Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a press release. “Being part of our local communities is what makes the National Guard special and having this storefront in the heart of Norman allows our recruiters to directly reach Oklahomans looking to serve our great state and nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.