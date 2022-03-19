Norman residents who enjoy smoothies will have a new spot to get their fill of fruity flavors in a tropical atmosphere when a Shawnee-based acai bar opens next week.
Just in time for spring, Shawnee native Tyler Huebert is opening his third location of The Surf Bar Monday at 2108 24th Ave. NW.
The Surf Bar began when Huebert was just a junior in high school in Shawnee. With aspirations to build his own brand, Huebert decided he would forgo the college experience and instead start a business.
Despite being busy with high school sports and navigating high school, Huebert knew it was time to open the business when the opportunity to buy a sign and operate out of the back of a boutique building arose.
Three years later, the now 20-year-old owner has locations in Shawnee, north Oklahoma City and Norman, at 2180 24th Ave. NW, where PDQ once operated. Huebert said this is his brand’s biggest store and largest investment yet.
The concept offers an array of combinations with a base flavor of either acai fruit, pitaya [also known as dragon fruit], or blue coconut. All flavors are natural with no added sugar.
Huebert said The Surf Bar’s acai bowls are the most popular items. Each of these bowls begins with a bottom layer of granola, then an acai mix that creates a thick smoothie consistency. Another layer of granola is sprinkled on top before being topped with fresh fruit and one of four drizzles: almond butter, peanut butter, Nutella or honey.
Huebert said he selected those flavors for drizzles to have both healthy and sweet options for customers.
Food options include two different bagel varieties, oatmeal bowls and avocado toast.
The Surf Bar’s atmosphere draws heavy inspiration from the tropical setting, specifically Hawaii, Huebert said.
Patrons will notice surfboards hanging, corrugated metal and rustic wood, which help establish a beachside aesthetic.
“We have palm trees up and really wanted to recreate what I’ve seen in Hawaii here,” Huebert said.
Rather than build a brand focused on making the most sales, Huebert would rather build one based on being relationship driven and offering unique but quality products, he said.
“It’s in our product, environment and culture,” Huebert said.
Normal operating hours for The Surf bar are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, but for Monday’s grand opening, the store will open at 9 a.m. The first 50 people get a free bowl.
Students receive a 10% discount every visit with proper ID.