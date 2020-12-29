Oklahoma is no longer requesting the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force Report, despite being ranked number one in test positivity and setting a state record for COVID hospitalizations on Monday.
As previously reported by The Transcript, the report will no longer be sent out to each state every week; rather, each state now has to request the report individually. As first reported by Chris Polansky of KWGS, Oklahoma will no longer be requesting the report.
“As of right now, they are not planning to request them going forward,” Hayden Benge of Saxum Communications told Polansky.
While the state is not requesting the White House report anymore, the State Department of Health did point out that much of the information used to create that report is now publicly available.
“The most recent report we have received from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is posted on the OSDH website,” Jackie Shawnee, chief of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said in a statement to The Transcript. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently began publishing daily national COVID-19 information on HealthData.gov which will give Oklahomans a more real-time look at the data.”
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been at odds with the reports in the past.
Past reports have been critical of Oklahoma’s lack of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions and have advocated for Oklahoma to implement a statewide mask mandate, which Stitt has refused to do on multiple occasions. In the most recent report the state released on Dec. 9, the task force noted that “unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions (in Oklahoma) are not plateauing.”
Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Tuesday.
In response, some Oklahoma medical professionals expressed that having more information available could better help the state navigate the pandemic.
“We always look at all the data we can, and I think the more information you have when you’re studying a virus, a novel virus, such as this, it’s very helpful,” said Dr. Jean Hausheer, leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force. “We don’t like to put all of our eggs in one basket and just look at one thing, but look at multiple methodologies.”
Hausheer said the White House’s method methodology is obviously different but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. “It’s actually quite interesting, and I personally like to look at all of it.”
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said he loves to look at the data, and that every bit of information the medical community receives is helpful.
“I would like to see it continue to be made public,” he said.
Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access and professor of medical informatics at the OU College of Community Medicine, said having access to the data is important for a number of reasons. It provides more information on which to base their thinking, even if the information provided by the White House and state health officials differs.
“Admittedly sometimes it creates some confusion when the numbers don’t match exactly what we see from the state, but that in and of itself gives us some more information about who knows what and where they are, especially at the federal level where most of the funds originate to help states get through this,” he said. “We need to know they know. We need them to be parroting back to us that they understand what’s going on in Oklahoma and what our numbers are so we can be assured to get the resources we need to address this pandemic.”
Oklahoma state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-OKC, said he can’t find a reason why officials would not want to receive this report.
“If you are in the middle of a crisis, you should avail yourself of as much information as possible,” Bennett said. “And I have yet to hear a good excuse as to why we’re not, taking everything that’s on the table. It’s frustrating and I do wonder what we’re missing out on.”
Bennett said he believes the public should be presented this report and that the government should not opt out of receiving it.
“You know, with all due respect to the governor’s office, there’s been an effort throughout this to sort of minimize the bad news,” he said. “So, I’m really eager for an explanation as much as [everybody else].”
